UFC on ABC 5 play-by-play and live results
UFC on ABC 5 takes place Saturday and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).
UFC on ABC 5 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
In the main event, Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) will look to get back on track following his submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in February for the interim featherweight title when he takes on
Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), who will put his unbeaten record on the line.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ and 3 p.m. ET for the main card on ABC.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas
Records: Cody Brundage (8-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Sedriques Dumas (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
Records: Jamall Emmers (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Jack Jenkins (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek
Records: Chepe Mariscal (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Trevor Peek (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Joshua Van vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Records: Joshua Van (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8 MMA, 1-5 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Records: Tabatha Ricci (8-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Gillian Robertson (12-7 MMA, 9-5 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Records: Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Mateusz Rebecki (17-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Records: Randy Brown (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC), Wellington Turman (18-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Records: Neil Magny (27-11 MMA, 20-9 UFC), Phil Rowe (10-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Records: Brendan Allen (21-5 MMA, 9-2 UFC), Bruno Silva (23-8 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Records: David Onama (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Gabriel Santos (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Records: Austen Lane (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Justin Tafa (6-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas
Records: Maycee Barber (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Amanda Ribas (11-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Records: Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC), Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
