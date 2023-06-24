UFC on ABC 5 play-by-play and live results

UFC on ABC 5 takes place Saturday and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).

UFC on ABC 5 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the main event, Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) will look to get back on track following his submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in February for the interim featherweight title when he takes on

Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), who will put his unbeaten record on the line.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ and 3 p.m. ET for the main card on ABC.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Cody Brundage (8-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Sedriques Dumas (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jamall Emmers (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Jack Jenkins (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Chepe Mariscal (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Trevor Peek (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Joshua Van vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Joshua Van (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8 MMA, 1-5 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Tabatha Ricci (8-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Gillian Robertson (12-7 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Mateusz Rebecki (17-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Randy Brown (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC), Wellington Turman (18-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Neil Magny (27-11 MMA, 20-9 UFC), Phil Rowe (10-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Brendan Allen (21-5 MMA, 9-2 UFC), Bruno Silva (23-8 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: David Onama (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Gabriel Santos (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Austen Lane (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Justin Tafa (6-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Maycee Barber (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Amanda Ribas (11-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC), Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

