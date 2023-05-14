UFC on ABC 4 post-event facts: Matt Brown ties Derrick Lewis’ all-time KO record

The UFC retuned to North Carolina on Saturday with UFC on ABC 4 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

In the main event, Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) continued his emergence as a heavyweight contender when he flawlessly ran through Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) en route to a first-round submission and staying unbeaten inside the octagon.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC on ABC 4.

Event stats

[lawrence-related id=2642356]

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $211,500.

Debuting fighters went 1-0 at the event.

Jailton Almeida, Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Ulberg and Matt Brown earned $50,000 UFC on ABC 4 fight-night bonuses.

UFC on ABC 4 had an announced attendance of 18,712 for a live gate of $2,090,000.

Betting favorites went 7-4 on the card.

Betting favorites improved to 9-7 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 11-bout card was 1:31:36.

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

[lawrence-related id=2642296,2642891]

Almeida improved to 3-0 since he moved up to the UFC heavyweight division in May 2022.

Almeida has earned all 19 of his career victories by stoppage.

Almeida’s five-fight UFC stoppage streak is tied for second-longest among active fighters in the company behind Sergei Pavlovich (six).

Almeida has absorbed just two significant strikes in his five-fight UFC career.

Rozenstruik has suffered three of his five career losses by stoppage.

Rozenstruik suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith

[lawrence-related id=2642798,2642294]

Johnny Walker’s (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) three-fight UFC winning streak at light heavyweight is tied for the third-longest active streak in the division behind Jamahal Hill (four) and Carlos Ulberg (four).

Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA, 11-8 UFC) fell to 7-5 since he moved up to the UFC light-heavyweight division in June 2018.

Story continues

Smith fell to 11-7 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in February 2016.

Ian Machado Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez

[lawrence-related id=2642292,2642792]

Ian Garry’s (12-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) five-fight UFC winning streak at welterweight tied for the longest active streak in the division.

Garry has earned eight of his 12 career victories by stoppage.

Garry has earned all three of his UFC stoppage victories by knockout.

Daniel Rodriguez (17-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

Carlos Ulberg def. Ihor Potieria

[lawrence-related id=2642771,2642682]

Carlos Ulberg’s (7-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at light heavyweight is tied with champion Hill for the longest active streak in the division.

Ulberg’s three-fight UFC knockout streak is tied for the second-longest active streak among fighters in the company behind Sergei Pavlovich (six).

Ulberg has earned five of his seven career victories by stoppage.

Ihor Potieria (20-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered all three of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Alex Morono def. Tim Means

[lawrence-related id=2642646,2642738]

Alex Morono’s (23-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC) five-fight UFC winning streak at welterweight is tied for the longest active streak in the division.

Tim Means (32-15-1 MMA, 14-12 UFC) fell to 12-10 (with one no contest) since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in May 2014.

Means has suffered five of his six UFC stoppage losses by submission.

Matt Brown def. Court McGee

[lawrence-related id=2642572,2642653]

Matt Brown’s (24-19 MMA, 17-13 UFC) 17 victories in UFC welterweight competition are third-most in divisional history behind Neil Magny (20) and Georges St-Pierre (19).

Brown’s 15 stoppage victories in UFC competition are fourth-most in company history behind Charles Oliveira (19), Donald Cerrone (16) and Jim Miller (16).

Brown’s 15 stoppage victories in UFC welterweight competition are the most in divisional history.

Brown’s 13 knockout victories in UFC competition are tied with Derrick Lewis for most in company history.

Brown’s 13 knockout victories in welterweight competition are the most in divisional history.

Brown’s 11 knockdowns landed in UFC welterweight competition are tied with Jake Ellenberger for second-most in divisional history behind Thiago Alves (13).

Court McGee (21-12 MMA, 10-11 UFC) fell to 7-9 since he dropped to the welterweight division in February 2013.

McGee has suffered all three of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Karl Williams def. Chase Sherman

[lawrence-related id=2642588]

Karl Williams (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by decision.

Chase Sherman (14-12 MMA, 4-11 UFC) fell to 2-6 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in May 2020.

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Cody Stamann

[lawrence-related id=2642493]

Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) has earned four of his six UFC victories by decision.

Cody Stamann (21-6-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) has suffered four of his six career losses by decision.

Mandy Bohm def. Ji Yeon Kim

[lawrence-related id=2642490]

Ji Yeon Kim’s (9-6-2 MMA, 3-6 UFC) five-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn’t earned a victory since October 2019.

Kim fell to 3-5 since she dropped to the UFC flyweight division in January 2018.

Kim has suffered all seven of her career losses by decision.

Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

[lawrence-related id=2642468,2642388]

Bryan Battle (9-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) improved to 2-1 since he dropped to the UFC welterweight division in August 2022.

Battle has earned seven of his nine career victories by stoppage.

Battle’s 14-second knockout was tied for the sixth-fastest finish in UFC welterweight history. Jorge Masvidal holds the record with his five-second win over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Gabe Green (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has suffered three of his four career losses by stoppage.

Green has suffered all three of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Tainara Lisboa def. Jessica-Rose Clark

[lawrence-related id=2642379,2642430]

Tainara Lisboa (6-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned all six of her career victories by stoppage.

Jessica-Rose Clark (10-9 MMA, 4-5 UFC) fell to 2-4 since she moved up to the UFC women’s bantamweight division in November 2019.

Clark fell to 6-8 (with one no contest) in her past 14 fights.

Clark has suffered all three of her career stoppage losses by submission.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 4.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie