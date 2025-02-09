UFC 312 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Dricus Du Plessis, Zhang Weili lead with champ money
Fighters from Saturday's UFC 312 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $254,500.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC 312 took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2/Disney+ and ESPN+.
The full UFC 312 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
* * * *
Dricus Du Plessis: $42,000
Sean Strickland: $32,000
Zhang Weili: $42,000
Tatiana Suarez: $32,000
Justin Tafa: $6,000
Tallison Teixeira: $4,000
Jimmy Crute: $6,000
Rodolfo Bellato: $4,000
Jake Matthews: $21,000
def. Fransisco Prado: $4,500
Gabriel Santos: $4,500
def. Jack Jenkins: $4,500
Tom Nolan: $4,500
def. Viacheslav Borshchev: $6,000
Wang Cong: $4,000
def. Bruna Brasil: $4,500
Aleksandre Topuria: $4,000
def. Colby Thicknesse: $4,000
Rong Zhu: $4,500
def. Kody Steele: $4,000
Jonathan Micallef: $4,000
def. Kevin Jousset: $4,500
Quillan Salkilld: $4,000
def. Anshul Jubli: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program's payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum's multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2025 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
"UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2" – $254,500
"UFC Fight Night 250: Adesanya vs. Imavov" – $137,500
"UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano" – $306,000
"UFC Fight Night 249: Dern vs. Ribas 2" – $173,500
Year-to-date total: $871,500
2024 total: $8,280,500
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $31,889,000
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 312.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 312 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Dricus Du Plessis, Zhang Weili lead with champ money