UFC 312 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Dricus Du Plessis, Zhang Weili lead with champ money

.

Fighters from Saturday's UFC 312 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $254,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 312 took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2/Disney+ and ESPN+.

The full UFC 312 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

* * * *

Dricus Du Plessis: $42,000

Sean Strickland: $32,000

Zhang Weili: $42,000

Tatiana Suarez: $32,000

Justin Tafa: $6,000

Tallison Teixeira: $4,000

Jimmy Crute: $6,000

Rodolfo Bellato: $4,000

Jake Matthews: $21,000

def. Fransisco Prado: $4,500

Gabriel Santos: $4,500

def. Jack Jenkins: $4,500

Tom Nolan: $4,500

def. Viacheslav Borshchev: $6,000

Wang Cong: $4,000

def. Bruna Brasil: $4,500

Aleksandre Topuria: $4,000

def. Colby Thicknesse: $4,000

Rong Zhu: $4,500

def. Kody Steele: $4,000

Jonathan Micallef: $4,000

def. Kevin Jousset: $4,500

Quillan Salkilld: $4,000

def. Anshul Jubli: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program's payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum's multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2025 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $871,500

2024 total: $8,280,500

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $31,889,000

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 312.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 312 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Dricus Du Plessis, Zhang Weili lead with champ money