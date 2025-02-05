UFC 312 commentary team set: Former champ Michael Bisping on call for middleweight title rematch

The second numbered UFC event of 2025 is just days away, with UFC 312 set for Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there "Down Under" to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the show have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 312 broadcast

Qudos Bank Arena

UFC 312's main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary-card lineup is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+ following early prelims, which begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 312 roving reporter

Heidi Androl

Longtime UFC correspondent Heidi Androl will conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC 312 card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 312 weigh-in show

Daniel Cormier

Jon Anik will host the official UFC 312 weigh-in show on Friday.

He'll be joined by UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, as well as former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 312 octagon announcer

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UFC announcer Bruce Buffer during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The most famous octagon announcer in history will do his thing once again at UFC 312 as legendary Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 312 desk analysts

Anthony Smith

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith, former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez and Din Thomas will serve as a desk analysts on the UFC 312 post-fight show and throughout the card, when necessary.

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the desk host.

UFC 312 cageside commentators

Jon Anik, Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier

Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC 312.

He will command play-by-play alongside color commentators, former UFC champions Cormier and Bisping.

Thomas will also contribute to the broadcast as a coach-analyst.

