UFC 312 bonuses: Three debuting fighters take home extra $50K

The UFC handed out four bonuses after Saturday's card, including three to promotional newcomers.

After UFC 312, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Sydney. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Quillan Salkild

Quillan Salkild def. Anshul Jubli via TKO (punch) - Round 1, 0:19

Quillan Salkild (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) pulled off a double-rare feat in his UFC debut. Not only did he score the second-fastest lightweight debut knockout by putting Anshul Jubli down with one punch in 19 seconds, he also took home a Performance of the Night bonus as the opening bout of the entire card.

Performance of the Night: Tallison Teixeira

Tallison Teixeira def. Justin Tafa via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:35

Tallison Teixeira (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made quite the impression in his UFC debut. In the lone heavyweight bout on the UFC 312 card, Teixeira scored a 35-second stoppage of Justin Tafa. In less than a minute of work, Teixeira picked up his first UFC win and his first $50,000 bonus check.

Fight of the Night: Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele

Rong Zhu def. Kody Steele via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

The final early preliminary bout of UFC 312 was a banger between Rong Zhu (26-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC) and newcomer Kody Steele (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC). The lightweights put on an entertaining scrap for 15 minutes. Despite Rong Zhu winning every round, the fight was intense until the very last second, and concluded with both fighters yelling in excitement for their work.

