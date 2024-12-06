Jiri Prochazka - UFC 303 ceremonial weigh-ins

Jiri Prochazka has set his plans of moving down to middleweight aside – for now.

The former UFC champion expressed interest in dropping down a weight class after knocking out Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 in April. Prochazka would go on to get another crack at light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303 in June, but once again suffered a knockout loss to "Poatan."

For now, Prochazka has changed his tune on 185 pounds. He will look to re-enter title contention when he faces Jamahal Hill Jan. 18 at UFC 311 from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

"I thought about (middleweight) a lot, but it was like decision to change something, to make a big change," Prochazka said in an interview with Sportskeeda. "Because I know my body is working really well when I don't eat a lot so, I'm keeping that – but still.

"I've got the power, I've got the strength and I have the endurance and all the abilities and everything to beat the guys in light heavyweight. So for me, this is the best. Maybe I will jump to middleweight – maybe – but first, I said to myself I want to win the light heavyweight title. That's all what's on my mind right now – and win the next fight especially."

According to DraftKings, Prochazka is a slight -130 favorite over fellow former UFC champ Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who's a +110 underdog.

Related

Jamahal Hill fires back at Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 311: 'We're not the same'

Jiri Prochazka rips Jamahal Hill and Magomed Anklaev ahead of UFC 311

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 311.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 311's Jiri Prochazka addresses prior desire to drop down to middleweight