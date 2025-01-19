UFC 311 results: Islam Makhachev in class all his own after submitting Renato Moicano to retain title

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Is Islam Makhachev the greatest lightweight fighter in UFC history? After UFC 311, he's got one record working in his favor.

Makhachev needed a quick wakeup call, but once it happened, it didn't take long for him to dispose of Renato Moicano with a D'arce choke Saturday night at Intuit Dome. The finish came at the 4:05 mark of the first round, marking Makhachev's fifth consecutive title defense.

Makhachev now holds that record, surpassing Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson and B.J. Penn for the most title defenses in divisional history.

For a brief moment, Moicano – who took the fight on one day's notice after Arman Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw – gave Makhachev a scare when he knocked him down. But Makhachev quickly bounced back up to his feet.

Once standing again, Makhachev wasted no time shooting for a takedown, easily getting it, and working for the finish.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 311 results include:

Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano via submission (D'arce choke) – Round 1, 4:05

Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Jiri Prochazka def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 3:01

Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:53

Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:31

Raoni Barcelos def. Payton Talbott via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Azamat Bekoev def. Zach Reese via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:04

Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:33

Grant Dawson def. Diego Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ailin Perez def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Muin Gafurov def. Rinya Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bernardo Sopaj def. Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 311 results: Islam Makhachev in class all his own after submitting Renato Moicano to retain title