UFC 310 weigh-in results: Former 'TUF' winner looks drained, misses weight big

.

LAS VEGAS – A former "TUF" winner has missed weight ahead of UFC 310.

Bryan Battle registered at 175 pounds, four pounds over the welterweight limit. Visibly drained, he did not attempt a second time. The status of his prelim bout vs. Randy Brown is unclear at this time.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith initially missed weight at 207.5. However, he dropped two pounds and re-weighed-in at 205.5, under the light heavyweight limit.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 7 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 310 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Among those who weighed in were flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and challenger Kai Asakura (21-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Ian Machado Garry (18-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) and Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who fight in a welterweight title eliminator in the co-feature.

All four of those combatants, plus the rest of the card outside of Battle, made weight. It's Battle's second UFC miss. He also missed weight for a May 2023 bout vs. Gabe Green.

The full UFC 310 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura (124.5) – for flyweight title

Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)

Kron Gracie (144.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

Dooho Choi (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5)

Themba Gorimbo (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170.5)

Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)

Bryan Battle (175)* vs. Randy Brown (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Eryk Anders (193) vs. Chris Weidman (194.5)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van (126)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)

Lukasz Brzeski (234) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5)

* = Missed welterweight limit by four pounds

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 310.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 310 weigh-in results: Former 'TUF' winner looks drained, misses weight big