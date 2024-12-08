UFC 310 results: Shavkat Rakhmonov survives late scare, beats Ian Machado Garry but loses perfect finish rate

Shavkat Rakhmonov (left) shakes hand with Ian Machado Garry after a welterweight bout at UFC 310. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Shavkat Rakhmonov is still an undefeated fighter, but his 100% finish rate is no more.

Rakhmonov survived a late scare to edge Ian Machado Garry in a tense, high-level battle Saturday night in the five-round, non-title co-main event of UFC 310 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the end, all three judges scored the contest 48-47 for Rakhmonov, who nows advances to a title bout against UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad that was originally set to be UFC 310's main event before a bone infection in Muhammad's toe forced the late switch.

"We're going to meet soon. Belal, come here. Belal, let's face off, come here," Rakhmonov said after his win, prompting a respectful in-cage faceoff with the champion.

"I'm excited for it, man," Muhammad said. "I see the crowd booing — those boos are going to turn into tears real soon, guys. This is another victim I see that I'm going to break, another 0 I'm going to take. 'Bully B' is going to be 'and still' no matter what."

While Rakhmonov (19-0) became the first man to defeat Garry (15-1), it was anything but easy.

Garry, 27, showcased tremendous takedown defense in the opening rounds and fended off much of Rakhmonov's most vaunted offense with a rangy kicking game, however Rakhmonov, 30, still won the action by forcing Garry to spend long swathes of the bout with his back stuck on the fence.

In a bizarre sight, Rakhmonov's heavy use of the cage caused a large rip in the backside of Garry's shorts, forcing the Irishman to change into a new pair between the third and fourth rounds.

Rakhmonov appeared to finally break through with his chain wrestling in the fourth and fifth rounds, however Garry nearly secured a stunning upset in the bout's closing minutes, latching onto Rakhmonov's back and snaking in a tight rear-naked choke attempt.

Garry's desperation submission appeared on the verge of coaxing a tapout from Rakhmonov multiple times, however Rakhmonov powered through and ultimately escaped.

The performance marks the first time in Rakhmonov's 19-fight MMA career that he has failed to finish his opponent, while Garry's UFC record drops to 8-1 in defeat.