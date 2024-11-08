.

Bo Nickal likes how he matches up with Shara Magomedov.

Magomedov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) earned his most impressive octagon finish to date when he knocked out Armen Petrosyan with a double backfist at UFC 308 in October.

Nickal was impressed with the finish, but thinks "Bullet" is an easy stylistic matchup for him.

"I would like to fight him, but it's not a tough fight, and I would have to go to Abu Dhabi," Nickal said of Magomedov on his YouTube channel. "I would have to go to Saudi (Arabia), which – I would do it, but I think it's not a tough fight.

"And also, the UFC probably doesn't want that right now. Maybe they would. Maybe they don't give a crap: Go over to Saudi, make a quick check, 90 seconds, call it a day, fly back."

However, based on Magomedov's opposition in the UFC so far, standout wrestler Nickal doesn't see them crossing paths.

"I don't know. It would be fun though," Nickal continued. "I think they're just going to keep putting him against strikers, but we'll see."

Nickal (6-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) returns to action Nov. 16 when he takes on Paul Craig (17-8-1 MMA, 9-8-1 UFC) in a middleweight bout on the UFC 309 main card at Madison Square Garden. He is once again a massive betting favorite, this time -1000 according to DraftKings.

Related

Bo Nickal OK with slow approach to top, wants first UFC title fight 'to look like a masterclass'

Bo Nickal maps out five-fight plan to UFC title: 'This is a good step up with Paul Craig'

UFC's Bo Nickal responds to fan's incendiary post criticizing him for inactivity

UFC on ABC 6 winner Shara Magomedov responds to Bo Nickal's callout: 'Wrestling, takedowns, no problem'

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 309.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 309's Bo Nickal confident he'd make quick work of Shara Magomedov