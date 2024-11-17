NEW YORK – Oban Elliott's first octagon finish was nothing short of electric.

Elliott (12-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) completed a perfect first year under the UFC banner Saturday at UFC 309 when he scored a vicious third-round knockout of Bassil Hafez (9-5-1 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in their welterweight bout at Madison Square Garden.

After controlling the fight for the first two rounds, Elliott landed a huge punch on Hafez early in the final frame. Hafez went down and Elliott smashed him with multiple shots to put him in and out of consciousness at the 0:40 mark of Round 3.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via X):

After making his promotional debut in February, Elliott made it a 3-0 run and extended his winning streak to eight consecutive fights overall. To make it all the more impressive, he's the first person to finish Hafez in MMA competition.

"We're just getting started, ladies and gentleman," Elliott said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 309 results include:

Oban Elliott def. Bassil Hafez via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 0:40

Eduarda Moura def. Veronica Hardy via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 309 video: Oban Elliott brutally KOs Bassil Hafez for first octagon finish