UFC 309 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of X, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday's UFC 309 event in New York, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
The defeated
The defeated: Jhonata Diniz
The defeated: Damon Jackson
The defeated: James Llontop
The defeated: Michael Chandler
The defeated: Stipe Miocic
The victorious
The victorious: Eduarda Moura
The victorious: Oban Elliott
The victorious: Ramiz Brahimaj
The victorious: David Onama
The victorious: Marcin Tybura
The victorious: Jim Miller
The victorious: Marcus McGhee
The victorious: Mauricio Ruffy
The victorious: Bo Nickal
The victorious: Viviane Araujo
The victorious: Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira 🤝 Michael Chandler #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/sXy0LD13DL
— Kombat Goiano (@kombatgoianomma) November 17, 2024
The victorious: Jon Jones
