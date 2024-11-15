UFC 309 official weigh-in video highlights, photo gallery

.

NEW YORK – The UFC 309 fight card now is set following Friday’s official weigh-ins session, where all 28 fighters successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s event at Madison Square Garden (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+) is headlined by a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight, as well as a main card and preliminary card with key matchups.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above and a link to the photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

