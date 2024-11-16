UFC 309 loses Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders minutes before event
One of New York's favorite UFC sons won't get his chance to compete at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Minutes before UFC 309 started, the promotion announced Chris Weidman's fight was off due to an illness with his opponent Eryk Anders. The three-round middleweight bout was expected to take place on the prelims.
Weidman (16-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Anders (16-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC) both made weight seemingly without issue at Friday's weigh-ins. Both had voiced excitement for the bout. Neither fighter has commented on the cancellation at the time of publication.
Had it happened, Weidman would've looked to continue momentum after a win over Bruno Silva in March. Anders aimed to win three of four, having recently become recreational drug-free for the first time in 14 years.
With the change, the UFC 309 fight card includes:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – for heavyweight title
Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira
Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal
Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
James Llontop vs. Mauricio Ruffy
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/FX/Hulu, 8 p.m. ET)
Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
Damon Jackson vs. Jim Miller
Jhonata Diniz vs. Marcin Tybura
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Mickey Gall
PRELIMINARY CARD (Hulu/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott
