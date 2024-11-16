Chris Weidman

One of New York's favorite UFC sons won't get his chance to compete at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Minutes before UFC 309 started, the promotion announced Chris Weidman's fight was off due to an illness with his opponent Eryk Anders. The three-round middleweight bout was expected to take place on the prelims.

Weidman (16-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Anders (16-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC) both made weight seemingly without issue at Friday's weigh-ins. Both had voiced excitement for the bout. Neither fighter has commented on the cancellation at the time of publication.

Had it happened, Weidman would've looked to continue momentum after a win over Bruno Silva in March. Anders aimed to win three of four, having recently become recreational drug-free for the first time in 14 years.

With the change, the UFC 309 fight card includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – for heavyweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira

Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva

James Llontop vs. Mauricio Ruffy

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/FX/Hulu, 8 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Damon Jackson vs. Jim Miller

Jhonata Diniz vs. Marcin Tybura

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Mickey Gall

PRELIMINARY CARD (Hulu/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 309.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 309 loses Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders minutes before event