UFC 309 adds Karine Silva vs. Viviane Arajuo to New York lineup

A women's flyweight fight with top-10 implications is on the docket for Madison Square Garden.

[autotag]Karine Silva[/autotag] and [autotag]Viviane Araujo[/autotag] will collide Nov. 16 at UFC 309 in New York.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Silva (18-4 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has shot up the UFC women's flyweight ladder since her promotional debut in 2022. Thus far, she holds wins over Poliana Botelho, Ketlen Souza, Maryna Moroz, and most recently Ariane Lipski.

Araujo (12-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has positioned herself as a ranked fighter in the promotion. She looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva in February. The defeat was his third in four fights.

With the addition, the UFC 309 lineup now includes:

Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 309.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 309 adds Karine Silva vs. Viviane Arajuo to New York lineup