UFC 308 results: Ilia Topuria becomes first to knock out Max Holloway, open to granting Volkanovski rematch

.

ABU DHABI – Ilia Topuria delivered on his promise of taking out Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Featherweight champion Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) became the first fighter to knock out Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC) when he put his lights out at the 1:34 mark of Round 3. The featherweight title bout was the UFC 308 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Just like Topuria promised, he pointed to the ground in the middle of the octagon, but Holloway didn't oblige. Holloway started his attack with a couple of kicks, as Topuria stalked him. Topuria landed a big combination, finding Holloway's chin with a left hook. Topuria then mixed things up by taking Holloway down, but couldn't keep him there. Topuria connected with a right, as he continued to head hunt. Holloway landed a nice teep, followed by a one-two down the middle. With seconds remaining in the round, Topuria dropped Holloway with a left hook and tried to take his back.

In Round 2, Holloway pumped out his jab, while Topuria lunged forward with combinations. Topuria continued to find Holloway's chin, but Holloway would turn away from his punches without allowing him to connect clean. Holloway landed two counter left hooks, followed by a big right. Both men were having success on the feet, but neither able to stun the other. Holloway capped off Round 2 with his signature spinning heel kick to the body.

Holloway started Round 3 off with a body kick, then a push kick to the thigh. Topuria landed a nice left hook, but Holloway stumbled him with a leg kick. Topuria charged at Holloway with a big overhand right which stunned him, then a left hook which sent him crashing to the canvas. A few follow up shots were able to put Holloway out cold.

Topuria was greeted by Alexander Volkanovski in the octagon – the man he knocked out to claim the featherweight title at UFC 298. Topuria paid Volkanovski respect, and said he's willing to grant him a rematch.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 308 results include:

Related

'Fighter of the Year': Social media reacts to Ilia Topuria's UFC 308 knockout of Max Holloway

UFC 308 video: Hear from each winner, guest fighters backstage

UFC 308: Official scorecards from Abu Dhabi

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 308.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 308 results: Ilia Topuria becomes first to knock out Max Holloway, open to granting Volkanovski rematch