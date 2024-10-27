UFC 308 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Ilia Topuria's $42,000 leads card

.

ABU DHABI – Fighters from Saturday's UFC 308 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $252,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 308 took place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+

The full UFC 308 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Ilia Topuria: $42,000

def. Max Holloway: $32,000

Khamzat Chimaev: $6,000

def. Robert Whittaker: $21,000

Magomed Ankalaev: $11,000

def. Aleksandar Rakic: $6,000

Lerone Murphy: $6,000

def. Dan Ige: $16,000

Shara Magomedov: $4,500

def. Armen Petrosyan: $6,000

Ibo Aslan: $4,000

def. Rafael Cerqueira: $4,000

Geoff Neal: $11,000

def. Rafael dos Anjos: $21,000

Mateusz Rebecki: $4,500

def. Myktybek Orolbai: $4,000

Abus Magomedov: $4,500

def. Brunno Ferreira: $4,500

Kennedy Nzechukwu: $11,000

def. Chris Barnett: $4,500

Farid Basharat: $4,500

def. Victor Hugo: $4,000

Ismail Naurdiev: $4,000

def. Bruno Silva: $6,000

Rinat Fakhretdinov: $6,000

def. Carlos Leal: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program's payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum's multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $6,896,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $29,633,000

