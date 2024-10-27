UFC 308 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Ilia Topuria's $42,000 leads card
ABU DHABI – Fighters from Saturday's UFC 308 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $252,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC 308 took place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+
The full UFC 308 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Ilia Topuria: $42,000
def. Max Holloway: $32,000
Khamzat Chimaev: $6,000
def. Robert Whittaker: $21,000
Magomed Ankalaev: $11,000
def. Aleksandar Rakic: $6,000
Lerone Murphy: $6,000
def. Dan Ige: $16,000
Shara Magomedov: $4,500
def. Armen Petrosyan: $6,000
Ibo Aslan: $4,000
def. Rafael Cerqueira: $4,000
Geoff Neal: $11,000
def. Rafael dos Anjos: $21,000
Mateusz Rebecki: $4,500
def. Myktybek Orolbai: $4,000
Abus Magomedov: $4,500
def. Brunno Ferreira: $4,500
Kennedy Nzechukwu: $11,000
def. Chris Barnett: $4,500
Farid Basharat: $4,500
def. Victor Hugo: $4,000
Ismail Naurdiev: $4,000
def. Bruno Silva: $6,000
Rinat Fakhretdinov: $6,000
def. Carlos Leal: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program's payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum's multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
"UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway" – $252,000
"UFC Fight Night 245: Hernandez vs. Pereira" – $155,500
"UFC Fight Night 244: Royval vs. Taira" – $186,000
"UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr." – $407,500
"UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC" – $239,500
"UFC Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady" – $157,500
"UFC on ESPN 62: Cannonier vs. Borralho" – $166,500
"UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya" – $243,500
"UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivac 2" – $128,000
"UFC on ABC 7: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov" – $211,000
"UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2" – $307,500
"UFC on ESPN 60: Lemos vs. Jandiroba" – $139,000
"UFC on ESPN 59: Namajunas vs. Cortez" – $180,500
"UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2", – $311,500
"UFC on ABC 6: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov" – $186,000
"UFC on ESPN 58: Perez vs. Taira" – $116,000
"UFC on ESPN 57: Cannonier vs. Imavov" – $186,500
"UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier" – $281,500
"UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza vs. Murphy" – $158,500
"UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento" – $186,000
"UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg" – $280,000
"UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez" – $175,000
"UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill" – $460,000
"UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2" – $162,500
"UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot" – $173,000
"UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas" – $148,000
"UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura" – $189,500
"UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2" – $359,000
"UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2" – $135,500
"UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria" – $243,000
"UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer" – $236,500
"UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov" – $170,500
"UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis" – $285,500
"UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2" – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $6,896,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $29,633,000
