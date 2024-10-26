.

UFC 308 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). UFC 308 (pay-per-view, ESPN+) takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In the headliner, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) puts his title on the line for the first time when he takes on former champ Max Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) meets former champ Robert Whittaker (27-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC) to determine the next top contender at middleweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 10 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 2 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

UFC 308 lineup

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Champ Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov

Chris Barnett vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 308 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight