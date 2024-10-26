Advertisement

UFC 308 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

UFC 308 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). UFC 308 (pay-per-view, ESPN+) takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In the headliner, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) puts his title on the line for the first time when he takes on former champ Max Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) meets former champ Robert Whittaker (27-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC) to determine the next top contender at middleweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 10 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 2 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

UFC 308 lineup

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

  • Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

  • Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal

  • Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov

  • Chris Barnett vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

  • Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

  • Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

