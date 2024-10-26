UFC 308 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight
UFC 308 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). UFC 308 (pay-per-view, ESPN+) takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
In the headliner, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) puts his title on the line for the first time when he takes on former champ Max Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC). In the co-feature, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) meets former champ Robert Whittaker (27-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC) to determine the next top contender at middleweight.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 10 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 2 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
UFC 308 lineup
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)
Champ Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy
Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)
Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal
Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov
Chris Barnett vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva
