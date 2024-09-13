UFC 306 official weigh-in video highlights and photo gallery

.

LAS VEGAS – The UFC 306 fight card now is set following Friday’s official weigh-ins session, where all 20 fighters successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s event at Sphere (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+) is headlined by bantamweight and women's flyweight championship fights, along with other key matchups.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above and a link to a photo gallery from Friday's event below.

Photos: UFC 306 official weigh-ins

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 306.

