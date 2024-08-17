.

Move over, Dustin Poirier. [autotag]Jesus Aguilar[/autotag] just notched his fifth guillotine choke win.

In the UFC 305 preliminary card opener, Aguilar (11-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) defeated promotional newcomer [autotag]Stewart Nicoll[/autotag] (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with a technical submission due to guillotine choke. The stoppage came at 2:39 of Round 1.

The flyweight bout was fun for as long as it lasted. Aguilar came out strong with a big punch and grabbed Nicoll. Moments later, Nicoll turned the tables. He got Aguilar down and took his back, nearly in a mounted position. However, Aguilar bucked him off, grabbed hold, and jumped the guillotine choke.

The choke got tighter and tighter and tighter, until Aguilar informed referee Steve Perceval that Nicoll was out. After a brief investigation, Perceval confirmed and stopped the fight. Nicoll rolled over, eyes rolled back, but eventually came to.

JESUS AGUILAR PUT HIM TO SLEEP 😳#UFC305 pic.twitter.com/VJVfe9fo33 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 17, 2024

With the victory, Aguilar, 28, has won three fights in a row. He missed weight by 1.5 pounds during the official weigh-ins.

Nicoll, 29, was unsuccessful in his first UFC attempt. The Australian flyweight competed for Beatdown Promotions prior to his UFC signing.

The up-to-the-minute UFC 305 results include:

Jesus Aguilar def. Stewart Nicoll via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:39

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 305 video: Jesus Aguilar choke causes Stewart Nicoll's eyes to roll back