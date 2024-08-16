UFC 305 video: Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya have intense faceoff at press conference

.

PERTH, Australia – The first official UFC 305 fight week encounter between [autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] and [autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag] came to a head with a faceoff at Friday's pre-fight press conference.

After exchanging more words in front of fans and media about their past and plans for each other in the octagon, Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and Adesanya (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) engaged in a staredown where their intense emotions were on display.

Du Plessis will attempt to make his first middleweight title defense in Saturday's headliner at RAC Arena (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), while Adesanya will attempt to capture the 185-pound strap for the third time in his career and join Randy Couture as the only fighters in company history to have a trio of title reigns in a single division.

The grudge match is rapidly approaching, and you can watch the UFC 305 pre-fight press conference faceoff between Du Plessis and Adesanya in the video above.

