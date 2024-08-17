Advertisement

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun

mma junkie staff
·1 min read
.
.

The UFC returns Down Under with UFC 305, headlined by a middleweight title fight, and before the fights get underway, Farah Hannoun will host a live-streamed preview show right here, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, bitter rivals will finally get their hands on each other as middleweight champion [autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) makes his first title defense against former champ [autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag] (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC). In the co-main event, former title challengers [autotag]Steve Erceg[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) and [autotag]Kai Kara-France[/autotag] (24-11 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet in a critical flyweight bout.

UFC 305 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday (Sunday locally) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Below is the complete lineup of fights:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – for middleweight title

  • Steve Erceg vs. Kai Kara-France

  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa

  • Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker

  • Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos

  • Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos

  • Herbert Burns vs. Jack Jenkins

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes

  • Ricky Glenn vs. Song Kenan

  • Jesus Aguilar  vs. Stewart Nicoll

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 305.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement