.

The UFC returns Down Under with UFC 305, headlined by a middleweight title fight, and before the fights get underway, Farah Hannoun will host a live-streamed preview show right here, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, bitter rivals will finally get their hands on each other as middleweight champion [autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) makes his first title defense against former champ [autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag] (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC). In the co-main event, former title challengers [autotag]Steve Erceg[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) and [autotag]Kai Kara-France[/autotag] (24-11 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet in a critical flyweight bout.

UFC 305 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday (Sunday locally) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Below is the complete lineup of fights:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – for middleweight title

Steve Erceg vs. Kai Kara-France

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker

Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos

Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos

Herbert Burns vs. Jack Jenkins

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes

Ricky Glenn vs. Song Kenan

Jesus Aguilar vs. Stewart Nicoll

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 305.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun