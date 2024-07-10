UFC 305 adds debuting Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar
A flyweight fight is headed down under.
Newcomer Stewart Nicoll will make his promotional debut Aug. 17 vs. Jesus Aguilar at UFC 305. The event takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
Australia’s Nicoll (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the region with seven finishes in eight pro fights. He’s built his name in Beatdown Promotions, a local fight company headed by former UFC fighter Damien Brown.
Aguilar (10-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has won back-to-back fights vs. Shannon Ross and Mateus Mendonca since a loss to Tatsuro Taira in his promotional debut.
With the addition, the UFC 305 lineup includes:
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – for middleweight title
Steve Erceg vs. Kai Kara-France
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa
Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
Justin Tafa vs. Valter Walker
Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
Tereza Bleda vs. Casey O’Neill
Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker
Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
Jesus Aguilar vs. Stewart Nicoll
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 305.