UFC 305 adds debuting Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar

A flyweight fight is headed down under.

Newcomer Stewart Nicoll will make his promotional debut Aug. 17 vs. Jesus Aguilar at UFC 305. The event takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Australia’s Nicoll (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the region with seven finishes in eight pro fights. He’s built his name in Beatdown Promotions, a local fight company headed by former UFC fighter Damien Brown.

Aguilar (10-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has won back-to-back fights vs. Shannon Ross and Mateus Mendonca since a loss to Tatsuro Taira in his promotional debut.

With the addition, the UFC 305 lineup includes:

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – for middleweight title

Steve Erceg vs. Kai Kara-France

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

Justin Tafa vs. Valter Walker

Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos

Tereza Bleda vs. Casey O’Neill

Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes

Jesus Aguilar vs. Stewart Nicoll

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 305.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie