UFC 304 social media reactions: Tom Aspinall's 60-second finish of Curtis Blaydes leads to calls for Jon Jones

There was no inconclusive result this time around at UFC 304 because [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] avenged his loss to [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag] in definitive fashion.

After Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) blew out his knee in a 15-second injury TKO loss to Blaydes (18-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) in July 2022, the pair ran it back for the interim belt on Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

This time it was Aspinall who came out with his hand raised by knockout in just 60 seconds, achieving a rare interim title defense under the UFC banner. Now he looks forward to challenging the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the undisputed belt, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Aspinall beating Blaydes at UFC 304.

Mike Bohn

Tom Aspinall gets it back! Shuts down Curtis Blaydes early in the first round to make a rare interim UFC title defense. #UFC304 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 28, 2024

Ben Askren

Damn it all why can’t we see Jones vs Aspinall?? — Funky (@Benaskren) July 28, 2024

Alan Jouban

Tom is the Baddest Man on the Planet! Jones is the GOAT. This is the way. 🤜🏼🤛🏼 #ufc304 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024

Championship Rounds

Eryk Anders

Early stoppage — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) July 28, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Quick work by Tom! He moves like a Lightweight! #UFC304 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2024

Dillon Danis

Tom Aspinall is a fucking beast — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 28, 2024

Dan Ige

Damn glad I didn’t have to step in against aspinal 😳 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 28, 2024

Michael Carroll

Tom Aspinall entered his fight at #UFC304 with the shortest average UFC fight time in history (min. 5 fights) and goes and does that in 60 seconds. — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) July 28, 2024

