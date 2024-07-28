UFC 304 social media reactions: Tom Aspinall's 60-second finish of Curtis Blaydes leads to calls for Jon Jones
There was no inconclusive result this time around at UFC 304 because [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] avenged his loss to [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag] in definitive fashion.
After Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) blew out his knee in a 15-second injury TKO loss to Blaydes (18-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) in July 2022, the pair ran it back for the interim belt on Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
This time it was Aspinall who came out with his hand raised by knockout in just 60 seconds, achieving a rare interim title defense under the UFC banner. Now he looks forward to challenging the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the undisputed belt, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Aspinall beating Blaydes at UFC 304.
* * * *
UFC
🗣️ BIG BOYS ARE IN THE BUILDING@AspinallMMA & @RazorBlaydes265 have arrived at #UFC304! pic.twitter.com/qCFmeoDDqg
— UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024
UFC
Heavyweight rematch two years in the making...
Final preparations for Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes! #UFC304 🏴 pic.twitter.com/6egjVDVcI7
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 28, 2024
MMA Junkie
Here. We. Go!
🏆The first of two title fights at #UFC304 🏆
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes for interim heavyweight gold!
Round-by-round: https://t.co/3zrbP2FTdX pic.twitter.com/KWc08ILxaX
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 28, 2024
UFC
Stepping into enemy territory! 😤
Curtis Blaydes makes the walk for #UFC304 🏴 pic.twitter.com/AxJrVTFtYI
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 28, 2024
UFC
Aquí viene el campeón defendiente @AspinallMMA 🏴 #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/Gf04tskMkw
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 28, 2024
Mike Bohn
Tom Aspinall gets it back! Shuts down Curtis Blaydes early in the first round to make a rare interim UFC title defense. #UFC304
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 28, 2024
Ben Askren
Damn it all why can’t we see Jones vs Aspinall??
— Funky (@Benaskren) July 28, 2024
Alan Jouban
Tom is the Baddest Man on the Planet! Jones is the GOAT. This is the way. 🤜🏼🤛🏼 #ufc304
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024
Championship Rounds
TOM ASPINALL KNOCKS OUT CURTIS BLAYDES!!#UFC304 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/lV8IJd2B1T
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024
Eryk Anders
Early stoppage
— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) July 28, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Quick work by Tom! He moves like a Lightweight! #UFC304
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2024
Dillon Danis
Tom Aspinall is a fucking beast
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 28, 2024
Dan Ige
Damn glad I didn’t have to step in against aspinal 😳
— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 28, 2024
UFC
#UFC304 results: Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:00 - for interim heavyweight title
Round-by-round: https://t.co/3zrbP2FTdX pic.twitter.com/CoXPX2ISrr
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 28, 2024
Michael Carroll
Tom Aspinall entered his fight at #UFC304 with the shortest average UFC fight time in history (min. 5 fights) and goes and does that in 60 seconds.
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) July 28, 2024
MMA Junkie
Gone in 60 seconds! Tom Aspinall crushes Curtis Blaydes in one minute flat to defend interim gold at #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/VGjCCD42ro
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 28, 2024
UFC
Hometown King! 👑
🏴@AspinallMMA showing everybody why he's on a different level! #AndStill #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/1L8uPuddpv
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 28, 2024
