Advertisement

UFC 304 social media reactions: Tom Aspinall's 60-second finish of Curtis Blaydes leads to calls for Jon Jones

mike bohn
·3 min read
.
.

There was no inconclusive result this time around at UFC 304 because [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] avenged his loss to [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag] in definitive fashion.

After Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) blew out his knee in a 15-second injury TKO loss to Blaydes (18-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) in July 2022, the pair ran it back for the interim belt on Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

This time it was Aspinall who came out with his hand raised by knockout in just 60 seconds, achieving a rare interim title defense under the UFC banner. Now he looks forward to challenging the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the undisputed belt, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Aspinall beating Blaydes at UFC 304.

* * * *

UFC

UFC

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

Mike Bohn

Ben Askren

Alan Jouban

Championship Rounds

Eryk Anders

Henry Cejudo

Dillon Danis

Dan Ige

UFC

Michael Carroll

MMA Junkie

UFC

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC 304 social media reactions: Tom Aspinall's 60-second finish of Curtis Blaydes leads to calls for Jon Jones

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement