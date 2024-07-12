UFC 304’s Paddy Pimblett: ‘Arrogant c*nt’ Bobby Green changing his name ‘shows that CTE is real’

Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green suffers from lasting effects from his recent fights.

Pimblett (21-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) faces Green (32-15-1 MMA, 13-10-1 UFC) on his home country’s soil at UFC 304 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on July 27.

“The Baddy” isn’t sure what to make of Green legally changing his given name from Bobby to his longtime nickname “King,” but thinks a few too many hits to the head may play a part in that decision-making process.

“No, his name is Bobby, lad,” Pimblett responded to MMA Junkie when asked if he acknowledges the name change. “He was born Bobby, he was Christened Bobby, his mom and daddy call him Bobby. His name is Bobby. … The fact that he’s changed his name at nearly 40 years of age shows that CTE is real.”

Pimblett pointed to Green’s recent outings, especially the late stoppage in a brutal knockout loss against Jalin Turner, as an indication that something may be going on upstairs with his scheduled opponent, both in and out of the octagon.

“I do think it’s still affecting him because he got clipped with a few shots against Jim Miller, who’s not a big puncher,” Pimblett said. “… I think he’s a little bit chinny now. Not even just the Jalin Turner one, he got knocked out clean by Drew Dober as well a couple of months before that.”

Green has talked plenty of trash about Pimblett in the lead-up to recent fights. He believes the job will get done at UFC 304 in such a manner that he will be able to make a quick turnaround to fight Dan Hooker. Green’s statement struck a chord with “The Baddy.”

Pimblett would also like to emerge from UFC 304 unscathed, but he is realistic about the fight’s possibility of going the distance.

“He’s an arrogant c*nt,” Pimblett said. “He’s very arrogant. He’s stuck up his own ass. He thinks he’s better than he is. That’s the way I look at it.”

