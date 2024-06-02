UFC 302 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Islam Makhachev’s $42,000 tops card
NEWARK, N.J. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 302 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $281,500.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC 302 took place at Prudential Center. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
The full UFC 302 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Islam Makhachev: $42,000
def. Dustin Poirier: $32,000
Sean Strickland: $21,000
def. Paulo Costa: $6,000
Kevin Holland: $21,000
def. Michal Oleksiejczuk: $11,000
Niko Price: $6,000
def. Alex Morono: $21,000
Randy Brown: $16,000
def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $11,000
Roman Kopylov: $6,000
def. Cesar Almeida: $4,000
Grant Dawson: $11,000
def. Joe Solecki: $6,000
Jailton Almeida: $6,000
def. Alexandr Romanov: $6,000
Jake Matthews: $16,000
def. Phil Rowe: $6,000
Bassil Hafez: $4,000
def. Mickey Gall: $11,000
Ailin Perez: $4,500
def. Joselyne Edwards: $6,000
Andre Lima: $4,000
def. Mitch Raposo: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier” – $281,500
“UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza vs. Murphy” – $158,500
“UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento” – $186,000
“UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg” – $280,000
“UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez” – $175,000
“UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill” – $460,000
“UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2” – $162,500
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $3,264,500
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $26,001,500
