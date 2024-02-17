UFC 301 officially announced for Rio de Janeiro

After months of speculation, UFC 301 officially has landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Saturday, the UFC officially announced the May 4 pay-per-view event at Rio Arena. The event marks the first in Rio since UFC 283 in January 2023.

While no fights accompanied the official date and location confirmation, multiple fights have been reported, including Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig and Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore, among others.

As for what title fights could top the event, neither of the promotion’s Brazilian champions are currently booked. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja have both expressed interest in competing on the card.

Alô, Brasil! Estamos de volta! 🇧🇷 O UFC retorna ao Rio de Janeiro em maio para o #UFC301!

The current UFC 301 lineup includes:

Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva

Kevin Borjas vs. Alessandro Costa

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

