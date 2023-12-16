UFC 299 video: Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera exchange heated words at press conference faceoff

LAS VEGAS – Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera Marlon Vera have gotten in each other’s face multiple times, including again Friday at the UFC’s seasonal news conference.

Bantamweight champion O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) and next title challenger Vera (23-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC) will fight in a rematch years in the making at UFC 299. The event takes place at Kaseya Center on March 9 in Miami.

Check out the heated O’Malley vs. Vera 2 seasonal news conference faceoff in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie