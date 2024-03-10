UFC 299 video: Robelis Despaigne blasts Josh Parisian with counter right for 18-second debut KO
Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299.
Despaigne (5-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) dispatched Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA, 2-5 UFC) with a blistering counter right hook at just the 18-second mark of Round 1 Saturday in Miami. The heavyweight bout was on the early prelims at Kaseya Center.
AS WILD AS WE EXPECTED! AS SHORT AS WE EXPECTED! 🤯
🇨🇺 ROBELIS DESPAIGNE HAS ARRIVED! #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/YZKWA7yFH7
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 10, 2024
Despaigne has never gone past Round 1. The Taekwondo Olympic bronze medalist’s past four fights have lasted a combined 37 seconds.
Up-to-the-minute UFC 299 results include:
Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian via KO (punch) – Round 1, 0:18
Asu Almabaev def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Joanne Wood def. Maryna Moroz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.
Joanne Wood ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in
Wood vs Moroz ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in
Joanne Wood def. Maryna Moroz, UFC 299 Scorecard
