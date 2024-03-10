Advertisement

UFC 299 video: Robelis Despaigne blasts Josh Parisian with counter right for 18-second debut KO

Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299.

Despaigne (5-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) dispatched Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA, 2-5 UFC) with a blistering counter right hook at just the 18-second mark of Round 1 Saturday in Miami. The heavyweight bout was on the early prelims at Kaseya Center.

Despaigne has never gone past Round 1. The Taekwondo Olympic bronze medalist’s past four fights have lasted a combined 37 seconds.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 299 results include:

  • Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian via KO (punch) – Round 1, 0:18

  • Asu Almabaev def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Joanne Wood def. Maryna Moroz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

