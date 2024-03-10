UFC 299 results: Mateusz Gamrot survives early knockdown, grinds out Rafael dos Anjos

MIAMI – Mateusz Gamrot has another marquee win under his belt.

On the UFC 299 prelims Saturday at Kaseya Center, Gamrot (24-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) defeated Rafael dos Anjos (32-16 MMA, 21-14 UFC) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27). Gamrot survived an early scare and largely dominated the final 13 minutes of the bout.

Dos Anjos found success with his punches early as he tagged Gamrot twice, including one punch that caused a knockdown. Gamrot immediately turned to his wrestling roots and controlled much of the remainder of Round 1.

In Round 2, Gamrot continued his grapple-heavy attack as he stuck to dos Anjos like glue for much of the five minutes. In the waning seconds, Dos Anjos landed a hard body shot on Gamrot, who appeared to be feeling the effects of 10 minutes of grinding.

Possibly tied on the scorecards as the fight entered the final round, Gamrot landed a hard punch, perhaps his best of the night, early. Gamrot drove dos Anjos in the cage multiple times. Though his takedowns were largely denied, Gamrot ate up a lot of clock with positional control.

With the win, Gamrot extends his current streak to three. He has seven wins in his most recent eight outings. The lone loss was a unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush. The win strengthens Gamrot’s case as one of the top fighters in the division. Gamrot was the title fight backup athlete for UFC 294 in October.

Story continues

Up-to-the-minute UFC 299 results include:

Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Kyler Phillips def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Philipe Lins def. Ion Cutelaba unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michel Pereira def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:01

Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:18

Asu Almabaev def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joanne Wood def. Maryna Moroz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie