UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-in faceoff highlights video and photo gallery

MIAMI – UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Kaseya Center, which hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+). Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 14 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, and don’t miss the photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Maryna Moroz ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Joanne Wood ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wood vs Moroz ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Asu Almabayev ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

CJ Vergara ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Vergara vs Almabayev ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Josh Parisian ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Robelis Despaigne ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Despaigne vs Parisian ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michal Oleksiejczuk ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michel Pereira ufc 299 - ceremonial weigh in

Story continues

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Pereira vs Oleksiejczuk ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ion Cutelaba

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ion Cutelaba ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Philipe Lins ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cutelaba vs Lins ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kyler Phillips ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Pedro Munhoz ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Munhoz vs Phillips ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Rafael Dos Anjos ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mateusz Gamrot ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Gamrot vs Dos Anjos

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Maycee Barber ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Katlyn Cerminara ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc 299 - Cerminara vs Maycee Barber

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jailton Almeida ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jailton Almeida ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Curtis Blaydes ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Blaydes and almeida

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Song Yadong ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Petr Yan ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Yan vs Yadong ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jack Della Maddalena ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Gilbert Burns ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Burns and della maddalena

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-michael-page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland-michael-page-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland-michael-page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-benoit-saint-denis

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-dustin-poirier

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-dustin-poirier-benoit-saint-denis

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dustin Poirier Benoit Saint Denis UFC 299 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-marlon-vera

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley-marlon-vera

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley-marlon-vera-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie