UFC 299 adds Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Chookagian

UFC 299 continues to fill, this time with the addition of a women’s flyweight fight.

Contenders Maycee Barber and Katlyn Chookagian will collide at the March 9 pay-per-view event. While no location is official, Miami is the frontrunner for the event.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Barber (13-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) looks to extend her current winning streak to six. The stretch of success has solidified her as a top contender in the division with wins over Amanda Ribas, Jennifer Maia, and Viviane Araujo, among others. This will be Barber’s first fight post-foot surgery.

Chookagian (18-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) has remained a stalwart member of the top of the flyweight division since it’s conception in 2018. She hasn’t competed since October 2022 when her four-fight winning streak was snapped by Manon Fiorot.

With the addition, the UFC 299 lineup includes

Champion Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Asu Almabayev vs. CJ Vergara

