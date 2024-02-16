Advertisement

UFC 298 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

IRVINE, Calif. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 298 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Irvine, Calif., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 p.m. ET at Honda Center in nearby Anaheim. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and unbeaten challenger Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC 298 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexander Volkanovski () vs. Ilia Topuria () – for featherweight title

  • Paulo Costa () vs. Robert Whittaker ()

  • Ian Machado Garry () vs. Geoff Neal ()

  • Henry Cejudo () vs. Merab Dvalishvili ()

  • Anthony Hernandez () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Mackenzie Dern () vs. Amanda Lemos ()

  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima () vs. Justin Tafa ()

  • Rinya Nakamura () vs. Carlos Vera ()

  • Zhang Mingyang () vs. Brendson Ribeiro ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Danny Barlow () vs. Josh Quinlan ()

  • Oban Elliott () vs. Val Woodburn ()

  • Andrea Lee () vs. Miranda Maverick ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

