UFC 298 video: Ilia Topuria poses with UFC belt, then runs into Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria is certainly not a superstitious guy.

Days away from his UFC featherweight title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) had no issue picking the UFC belt, putting it around his waist, and then doing a little impromptu photo shoot.

And amid his enjoyment of what he could potentially make his own this Saturday at UFC 298, the champ Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) walked him to remind him that’s as close as he will ever get to the UFC featherweight belt.

You can watch the interaction between Topuria and Volkanovski in the video below:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie