UFC 298 video: Ilia Topuria has words for ‘Old Man’ Alexander Volkanovski in first faceoff

ANAHEIM, Calif – Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria got their first look at each other on UFC 298 fight week Wednesday at the pre-fight press conference.

After answering questions from reporters and exchanging words, featherweight champion Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC), who came dressed up as an old man, and undefeated challenger Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) had another intense faceoff where words were exchanged.

Old Man Volk faces off with Ilia Topuria ahead of their #UFC298 title fight 👴🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/PxKxI22LNf — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 16, 2024

Check out the video of the faceoff between Volkanovski and Topuria from the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference above.

Volkanovski will return to 145 pounds for the bout with Topuria following his knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in their short-notice rematch at UFC 294 in October. The Aussie attempts to make a sixth defense of his belt, while Topuria looks to join a shortlist of UFC champs with an unblemished record.

UFC 298 takes place at Honda Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

