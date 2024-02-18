UFC 298 salaries: Alexander Volkanovski leads 13 fighters with six-figure payouts
Simon Samano
·3 min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Thirteen fighters who competed at UFC 298, more than half the hard, earned disclosed payouts of at least six figures, with Alexander Volkanovski leading the pack.
California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster released a full list of fighter purses Saturday to MMA Junkie. The amounts reflect the disclosed payouts only and do not include any off-contract bonuses, sponsor payments or discretionary bonuses.
In addition to Volkanovski, who earned a flat $750,000, fellow headliner Ilia Topuria also took home a flat purse in the amount of $350,000. Every other fighter’s disclosed payout was based on show money and win money.
Topuria went on to claim the featherweight title by knocking out Volkanovski in the second round at Honda Center.
Scroll below to see what the 22 fighters to compete at UFC 298 were paid – disclosed amounts only.
Andrea Lee: $70,000 for loss to Miranda Maverick
Miranda Maverick: $150,000 for win over Andrea Lee (includes $75,000 win bonus)
Val Woodburn: $15,000 for loss to Oban Elliott
Oban Elliott: $20,000 for win over Val Woodburn (includes $10,000 win bonus)
Josh Quinlan: $12,000 for loss to Danny Barlow
Danny Barlow: $20,000 for win over Josh Quinlan (includes $10,000 win bonus)
Brendson Ribeiro: $10,000 for loss to Zhang Mingyang
Zhang Mingyang: $20,000 for win over Brendson Ribeiro (includes $10,000 win bonus)
Carlos Vera: $12,000 for loss to Rinya Nakamura
Rinya Nakamura: $46,000 for win over Carlos Vera (includes $23,000 win bonus)
Junior Tafa: $23,000 for loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $200,000 for win over Junior Tafa (includes $100,000 win bonus)
Mackenzie Dern: $200,000 for loss to Amanda Lemos
Amanda Lemos: $160,000 for win over Mackenzie Dern (includes $80,000 win bonus)
Roman Kopylov: $80,000 for loss to Anthony Hernandez
Anthony Hernandez: $132,000 for win over Roman Kopylov (includes $66,000 win bonus)
Henry Cejudo: $150,000 for loss to Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili: $210,000 for win over Henry Cejudo (includes $105,000 win bonus)
Geoff Neal: $108,000 for loss to Ian Machado Garry
Ian Machado Garry: $110,000 for win over Geoff Neal (includes $55,000 win bonus)
Paulo Costa: $250,000 for loss to Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker: $400,000 for win over Paulo Costa (includes $100,000 win bonus)
Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000 for loss to Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria: $350,000 for win over Alexander Volkanovski
