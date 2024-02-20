UFC 298 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of X, Facebook and Instagram, which help outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC 298 event in Anaheim, Calif., several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
The defeated
The defeated: Val Woodburn
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3iZQymrGlO/
The defeated: Carlos Vera
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eWQjVrEWO/
The defeated: Junior Tafa
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3d0pyqRn5f/
The defeated: Mackenzie Dern
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3g_tETLTXa/
The defeated: Geoff Neal
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eptqFs_zA/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ij8UyJ2lV/
The defeated: Paulo Costa
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3emz3RsJ7B/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gDA4rpKhR/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ggj33Pc1X/
The defeated: Alexander Volkanovski
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3dtpdBybyU/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eUKQiL0ag/
The victorious
The victorious: Miranda Maverick
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eSj_XrcXo
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gMIa1v2Iz
The victorious: Oban Elliott
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gMjG6Cb1d
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3g4wM6i9Ws
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3iykLKJcf0
The victorious: Danny Barlow
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3dxv2yPPUQ/
The victorious: Zhang Mingyang
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3fA2tQOZ1B
The victorious: Marcos Rogerio de Lima
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eOD-usZnI
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ea2pmsww7/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3fkXy3Af2Y
The victorious: Amanda Lemos
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eRq9msFFR/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eaq0buPxO/
The victorious: Anthony Hernandez
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ebF0ILjja/
The victorious: Merab Dvalishvili
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eutfQMwFA/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gQO32pJU2/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3hdYInuwpD/?img_index=1
The victorious: Ian Machado Garry
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eYKZ_I2vI/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ekcq4OW0R/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gEF-ws8AZ/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gJtaGsCZe/
The victorious: Robert Whittaker
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gqhJAvYuY/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtTyLVeoLUU/
The victorious: Ilia Topuria
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3e2E06sW59/
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3fMZUTM7Ns/
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.