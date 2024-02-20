UFC 298 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of X, Facebook and Instagram, which help outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC 298 event in Anaheim, Calif., several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated

The defeated: Val Woodburn

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3iZQymrGlO/

The defeated: Carlos Vera

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eWQjVrEWO/

The defeated: Junior Tafa

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3d0pyqRn5f/

The defeated: Mackenzie Dern

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3g_tETLTXa/

The defeated: Geoff Neal

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eptqFs_zA/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ij8UyJ2lV/

The defeated: Paulo Costa

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3emz3RsJ7B/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gDA4rpKhR/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ggj33Pc1X/

The defeated: Alexander Volkanovski

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3dtpdBybyU/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eUKQiL0ag/

The victorious

The victorious: Miranda Maverick

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eSj_XrcXo

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gMIa1v2Iz

The victorious: Oban Elliott

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gMjG6Cb1d

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3g4wM6i9Ws

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3iykLKJcf0

The victorious: Danny Barlow

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3dxv2yPPUQ/

The victorious: Zhang Mingyang

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3fA2tQOZ1B

The victorious: Marcos Rogerio de Lima

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eOD-usZnI

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ea2pmsww7/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3fkXy3Af2Y

The victorious: Amanda Lemos

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eRq9msFFR/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eaq0buPxO/

The victorious: Anthony Hernandez

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ebF0ILjja/

The victorious: Merab Dvalishvili

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eutfQMwFA/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gQO32pJU2/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3hdYInuwpD/?img_index=1

The victorious: Ian Machado Garry

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3eYKZ_I2vI/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ekcq4OW0R/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gEF-ws8AZ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gJtaGsCZe/

The victorious: Robert Whittaker

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gqhJAvYuY/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtTyLVeoLUU/

The victorious: Ilia Topuria

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3e2E06sW59/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3fMZUTM7Ns/

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

