UFC 298 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Alexander Volkanovski’s $42,000 tops card

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 298 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $243,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 298 took place at Honda Center. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The full UFC 298 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Ilia Topuria: $32,000

def. Alexander Volkanovski: $42,000

Robert Whittaker: $21,000

def. Paulo Costa: $6,000

Ian Machado Garry: $6,000

def. Geoff Neal: $11,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $11,000

def. Henry Cejudo: $11,000

Anthony Hernandez: $6,000

def. Roman Kopylov: $6,000

Amanda Lemos: $11,000

def. Mackenzie Dern: $11,000

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $16,000

def. Junior Tafa: $4,000

Rinya Nakamura: $4,000

def. Carlos Vera: $4,000

Zhang Mingyang: $4,000

def. Brendson Ribeiro: $4,000

Danny Barlow: $4,000

def. Josh Quinlan: $4,000

Oban Elliott: $4,000

def. Val Woodburn: $4,000

Miranda Maverick: $6,000

def. Andrea Lee: $11,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $1,093,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $23,800,000

