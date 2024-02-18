UFC 298 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Alexander Volkanovski’s $42,000 tops card
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 298 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $243,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC 298 took place at Honda Center. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
The full UFC 298 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
* * * *
Ilia Topuria: $32,000
def. Alexander Volkanovski: $42,000
Robert Whittaker: $21,000
def. Paulo Costa: $6,000
Ian Machado Garry: $6,000
def. Geoff Neal: $11,000
Merab Dvalishvili: $11,000
def. Henry Cejudo: $11,000
Anthony Hernandez: $6,000
def. Roman Kopylov: $6,000
Amanda Lemos: $11,000
def. Mackenzie Dern: $11,000
Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $16,000
def. Junior Tafa: $4,000
Rinya Nakamura: $4,000
def. Carlos Vera: $4,000
Zhang Mingyang: $4,000
def. Brendson Ribeiro: $4,000
Danny Barlow: $4,000
def. Josh Quinlan: $4,000
Oban Elliott: $4,000
def. Val Woodburn: $4,000
Miranda Maverick: $6,000
def. Andrea Lee: $11,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $1,093,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $23,800,000
