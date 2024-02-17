UFC 298 official weigh-in video highlights and photo gallery

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The UFC 298 fight card now is set following Friday’s official weigh-ins session, where all of the 24 fighters successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s event at Honda Center (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) is headlined by a featherweight championship fight in the main event, as well as a loaded main card of key matchups.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above and a link to the photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

