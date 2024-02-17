UFC 298 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: ‘I’m going to make history tomorrow night’

The UFC is back for its second pay-per-view of 2024, and the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 298 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) attempts another successful title defense, this time against Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC). Middleweight contenders Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) face off in a long-awaited showdown in the co-main event.

Also on the card, a grudge match between Ian Machado Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) finally materializes after Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and Merab Dvalishivili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) jostle for position atop the bantamweight division.

The sixth and final episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

“Athletes weigh in and UFC 298 is set: champ Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa, Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry, Merab Dvalishvilli vs Henry Cejudo and more.”

