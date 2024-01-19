UFC 297 video: Sean Strickland skips scale in final faceoff wiht Dricus Du Plessis for title grudge match

TORONTO – The stage is set for the first UFC men’s title fight of the year after Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis engaged in their final staredown before UFC 297.

Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) will attempt to make his first middleweight championship defense when he takes on challenger Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in Saturday’s headliner at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

After making weight Friday morning, Strickland and Du Plessis got one last look at each other during the ceremonial weigh-in staredown, where they shared some final words.

Sean Strickland skipped a step of getting on the scale and went right into a final #UFC297 faceoff with Dricus Du Plessis. pic.twitter.com/qRBMxiRgpV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 19, 2024

Watch the video above to see the final Strickland vs. Du Plessis faceoff before UFC 297.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie