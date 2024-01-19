UFC 297 video: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva final faceoff for vacant title fight

TORONTO – There’s only one more step to crown a new women’s bantamweight champion following the final faceoff between UFC 297 co-headliners Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC) and Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) will fight for the vacant belt left behind in the wake of Amanda Nunes’ retirement this past June when they meet in Saturday’s co-main event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Both women made weight Friday at the official weigh-ins, then hours later squared up at the ceremonial weigh-ins in a respectful manner.

For vacant women’s bantamweight gold 🏆 Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva have a tense final #UFC297 faceoff. pic.twitter.com/j4zx5Ljv9f — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 19, 2024

Watch the video above to see the final Pennington vs. Bueno Silva faceoff ahead of UFC 297.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie