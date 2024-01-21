Advertisement

UFC 297 video: Jimmy Flick silences Canadian crowd with comeback finish of Malcolm Gordon

Nolan King
Just when Jimmy Flick looked like he was going to be a highlight on someone else’s reel, he added another slick submission to his resume.

In enemy territory Saturday at UFC 297 in Toronto, Flick (16-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) survived a damaging onslaught from Canada’s Malcolm Gordon and rallied for a triangle choke finish at 1:17 of Round 2. The flyweight bout kicked off the preliminary card at Scotiabank Arena.

Flick, 33, was largely dominated throughout the first round before he pulled off the comeback. With the victory, Flick snapped a two-fight losing skid.

With the loss, Gordon falls onto a three-fight skid.

