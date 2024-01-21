UFC 297 video: Jimmy Flick silences Canadian crowd with comeback finish of Malcolm Gordon

Just when Jimmy Flick looked like he was going to be a highlight on someone else’s reel, he added another slick submission to his resume.

In enemy territory Saturday at UFC 297 in Toronto, Flick (16-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) survived a damaging onslaught from Canada’s Malcolm Gordon and rallied for a triangle choke finish at 1:17 of Round 2. The flyweight bout kicked off the preliminary card at Scotiabank Arena.

JIMMY FLICK GETS THE UPSET 😤#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/G43rMqHe6q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2024

Flick, 33, was largely dominated throughout the first round before he pulled off the comeback. With the victory, Flick snapped a two-fight losing skid.

With the loss, Gordon falls onto a three-fight skid.

The up-to-the-minute UFC 297 results include:

Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:17

