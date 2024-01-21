UFC 297 video: Jasmine Jasudavicius breaks down Priscila Cachoeira for late anaconda submission

TORONTO – Jasmine Jasudavicius was nothing short of dominant in front of her home province crowd at UFC 297.

Jasudavicius (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) became the first Canadian fighter to register a win on Saturday’s card at Scotiabank Arena, using her superior grappling to completely overwhelm an overmatch Cachoeira (12-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC) before finishing the fight with an anaconda choke late in the third round of the women’s bantamweight bout.

Cachoeira was en route to losing a lopsided decision before Jasudavicius locked up the choke to get the tap at the 4:21 mark of Round 3. Check out the replay of the finish below (via X):

ABSOLUTE DOMINANCE FROM JASMINE JASUDAVICIUS 😤#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/XJxpgIEM0z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

The matchup between Jasudavicius and Priscila Cachoeira was scheduled to take place at women’s flyweight, but the Brazilian struggled to cut down, so the contracted weight was bumped up to 135 pounds. Jasudavicius shined, and said she was proud to put her home country on the board at UFC 297.

“I got to show a lot more of my grappling,” Jasudavicius said in her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I love grappling and i want to show how weak I am. She’s good, but I wanted to represent for all the other fighters in Canada.”

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC 297 include:

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 3, 4:21

Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:17

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie