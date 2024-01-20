UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun

UFC 297 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) looks to make his first title defense against challenger Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, top contenders Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) and Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC) will meet for the vacant women’s bantamweight title.

UFC 297 takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis – for middleweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – for vacant women’s bantamweight title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius – moved to bantamweight after initial flyweight contract weight

Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie