UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun

UFC 297 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) looks to make his first title defense against challenger Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, top contenders Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) and Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC) will meet for the vacant women’s bantamweight title.

UFC 297 takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis – for middleweight title

  • Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – for vacant women’s bantamweight title

  • Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis

  • Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona

  • Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

  • Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius – moved to bantamweight after initial flyweight contract weight

  • Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

