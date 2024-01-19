UFC 297 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: ‘I’ve never seen her this great before’

The UFC is back for its first pay-per-view of 2024, and the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 297 takes place Saturday at Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) looks to make his first title defense against challenger Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, top contenders Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) and Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC) will meet for the vacant women’s bantamweight title.

The fifthepisode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Champ Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis keep their skills sharp. Mike Malott checks in for a massive opportunity. Athletes including Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva open up at media day.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 297.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie