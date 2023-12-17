UFC 296: Leon Edwards cruises to victory over Colby Covington to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards retained his welterweight title, cruising to victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

In a fight with few significant moments, Edwards out-struck the American and nullified many of the grappling exchanges.

An emotional Edwards then criticised Covington, who had made a crass comment about the Briton's late father in the fight build-up.

"This guy used my dad's murder as entertainment," said Edwards.

"It took a lot for me to calm down. I spoke to my mum and my team and shut it all down.

"After the press conference, I was crying back stage because of the rage. You can't use my dad's death."

