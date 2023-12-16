UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

UFC 296 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, welterweight champion Leon Edwards puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Colby Covington. And in the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Brandon Royval in a rematch of a 2021 bout that Pantoja won by submission.

The UFC 296 main card also features Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson in a key welterweight bout and legend Tony Ferguson vs. rising star Paddy Pimblett at lightweight.

UFC 296 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight title

Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval – for flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Ariane Lipski vs. Casey O’Neill

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie