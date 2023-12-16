UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)
UFC 296 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
In the main event, welterweight champion Leon Edwards puts his belt on the line against former interim champ Colby Covington. And in the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Brandon Royval in a rematch of a 2021 bout that Pantoja won by submission.
The UFC 296 main card also features Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson in a key welterweight bout and legend Tony Ferguson vs. rising star Paddy Pimblett at lightweight.
UFC 296 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight title
Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval – for flyweight title
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett
Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield
Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa
Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher
Ariane Lipski vs. Casey O’Neill
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.