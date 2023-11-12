UFC 295: Tom Aspinall knocks out Sergei Pavlovich to win the UFC interim heavyweight title

Aspinall becomes just the third Briton to win a UFC title

Tom Aspinall superbly stopped Sergei Pavlovich in the first round to win the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Briton, 30, landed two quick left-right combinations to finish the Russian inside 70 seconds.

Aspinall took the fight on just 17 days notice after an injury to champion Jon Jones forced him off the card.

"If you ever get the chance to do something and you're scared to do it, you should just do it," Aspinall said.

"It has been a crazy two and a half weeks."

In victory, Aspinall becomes only the third British UFC title holder in history, after Michael Bisping (middleweight) and Leon Edwards (welterweight).

The win also caps a triumphant turnaround for Aspinall, who made a winning return to action in July after a year out with a serious knee injury.

In the main event, Brazil's Alex Pereira stopped the Czech republic's Jiri Prochazka in the second round to win the vacant light-heavyweight title.

Former middleweight title holder Pereira, 36, becomes a two-division champion in just his seventh UFC fight to set the record for the shortest time to achieve the feat.

Aspinall seizes golden opportunity in style

Pavlovich, 31, was the backup fighter for Jones' title defence against Stipe Miocic bout so had been training for a potential opponent, while Aspinall said he only had around 10 days to train for the bout because of travel and media commitments.

Aspinall has enjoyed a remarkable start to his UFC career since debuting in 2020, finishing six of his seven fights with the only blemish on his record coming against Curtis Blaydes last year, in which Aspinall suffered a serious knee injury in the opening seconds.

Aspinall entered the fight with the shortest average fight time in UFC history (minimum of five fights) at one minute 36 seconds, but in Pavlovich, was facing a knockout artist holding the current second shortest at two minutes 22 seconds, with the Russian finishing his last six opponents in the first round.

Story continues

Aspinall extended his record to 14 wins and just three losses in MMA

Aspinall had admitted he was "scared" of Pavlovich in the pre-fight build-up, but compared himself to a honey badger, adding he would fight with fearless aggression once the octagon door closes.

Like his demeanour in the pre-fight build-up, Aspinall appeared relaxed during his walkout, smiling and singing his theme, before embracing his father and long-time coach Andy and entering the octagon.

Pavlovich also appeared relaxed but displayed little emotion as he briskly walked out for the bout, before embracing Aspinall as the referee started the bout.

Aspinall struck first, landing a leg kick, before Pavlovich responded, momentarily stunning Aspinall with a right hand.

But Aspinall would recover, using his speed to deliver more leg kicks before finishing the contest with a two brisk left-right combinations.

Following the win, Aspinall immediately collapsed to the canvas with emotion and was in tears as UFC president Dana White wrapped the title around him.

"He's a scary guy. I've never been so scared in my life but I have power too and I believed in myself," said Aspinall.

"I've worked so hard over the years and no one has worked harder than my father so this belt is dedicated to him.

"I was struggling with the distance a little bit but we got there in the end."

More to follow.