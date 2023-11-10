UFC 295 predictions: We’re sincerely split on the two title fights in New York

The UFC is back in New York at the mecca of combat sports this week with a pair of title fights at the top of the card.

UFC 295 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Diego Lopes

Records: Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Betting odds: Sabatini (-120), Lopes (-105)

Junkie pick results: Lopes 6, Sabatini 5

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Benoit Saint-Denis

Records: Frevola (11-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC), Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Betting odds: Saint-Denis (-220), Frevola (+180)

Junkie pick results: Saint-Denis 8, Frevola 3

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern

Records: Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), Dern (13-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Betting odds: Dern (-205), Andrade (+170)

Junkie pick results: Dern 9, Andrade 2

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Sergei Pavlovich

Records: Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Betting odds: Aspinall (-115), Pavlovich (-105)

Junkie pick results: Pavlovich 7, Aspinall 4

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira

Records: Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Betting odds: Pereira (-125), Prochazka (+105)

Junkie pick results: Pereira 6, Prochazka 5

Loopy Godinez

Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:

In the important women’s strawweight bout between Loopy Godinez (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and Tabatha Ricci (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Godinez is a -170 favorite and has a big 8-3 lead in the picks from our staff members. Ricci has won four straight; Godinez has won three in a row and five of six.

In a rare occurrence, there were no unanimous picks on the entire card – but several fighters on the prelims came close. In the featured bout, 2-1 favorite Stephen Erceg (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is a 10-1 pick over Alessandro Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at flyweight.

Also with 10-1 blowouts are Nazim Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), though he’s just a slight favorite at lightweight against Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC); flyweight Joshua Van (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), more than a 2-1 favorite against Kevin Borjas (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC); and, oddly, Mark Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who is a betting underdog, has a 10-1 picks lead for his lightweight bout against the favored Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC).

Check out all the main card picks below.

Prochazka

vs.

Pereira Pavlovich

vs.

Aspinall Andrade

vs.

Dern Frevola

vs.

Saint-Denis Lopes

vs.

Sabatini MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

182-100 pereira2023

Pereira

(51%) aspinall2023

Aspinall

(55%) dern2023

Dern

(74%) saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis

(73%) lopes2023

Lopes

(55%) Nolan King

@mma_kings

183-99 pereira2023

Pereira pavlovich2023

Pavlovich dern2023

Dern frevola2023

Frevola lopes2023

Lopes George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

180-102 pereira2023

Pereira pavlovich2023

Pavlovich dern2023

Dern saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis sabatini2023

Sabatini Simon Samano

@SJSamano

180-102 prochazka2023

Prochazka aspinall2023

Aspinall andrade2023

Andrade frevola2023

Frevola lopes2023

Lopes Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

179-103

trophy copy 2014 Champion prochazka2023

Prochazka pavlovich2023

Pavlovich dern2023

Dern saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis sabatini2023

Sabatini Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

179-103

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion prochazka2023

Prochazka pavlovich2023

Pavlovich dern2023

Dern saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis lopes2023

Lopes Brian Garcia

@thegoze

172-110

trophy copy 2017 Champion prochazka2023

Prochazka pavlovich2023

Pavlovich dern2023

Dern frevola2023

Frevola lopes2023

Lopes Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

171-111 pereira2023

Pereira pavlovich2023

Pavlovich dern2023

Dern saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis lopes2023

Lopes Matt Erickson

@MattE

170-112 prochazka2023

Prochazka aspinall2023

Aspinall dern2023

Dern saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis sabatini2023

Sabatini Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

169-113 pereira2023

Pereira aspinall2023

Aspinall dern2023

Dern saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis sabatini2023

Sabatini Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

168-114 pereira2023

Pereira aspinall2023

Aspinall dern2023

Dern saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis sabatini2023

Sabatini Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

162-121 pereira2023

Pereira pavlovich2023

Pavlovich andrade2023

Andrade saint-denis2023

Saint-Denis lopes2023

Lopes

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie