UFC 295 predictions: We’re sincerely split on the two title fights in New York

Matt Erickson
·11 min read

The UFC is back in New York at the mecca of combat sports this week with a pair of title fights at the top of the card.

UFC 295 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Records: Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Sabatini (-120), Lopes (-105)
Junkie pick results: Lopes 6, Sabatini 5

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Benoit Saint-Denis
Benoit Saint-Denis

Records: Frevola (11-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC), Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Saint-Denis (-220), Frevola (+180)
Junkie pick results: Saint-Denis 8, Frevola 3

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

Records: Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), Dern (13-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Betting odds: Dern (-205), Andrade (+170)
Junkie pick results: Dern 9, Andrade 2

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Sergei Pavlovich
Sergei Pavlovich

Records: Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Betting odds: Aspinall (-115), Pavlovich (-105)
Junkie pick results: Pavlovich 7, Aspinall 4

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira

Records: Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Pereira (-125), Prochazka (+105)
Junkie pick results: Pereira 6, Prochazka 5

Preliminary card picks

Loopy Godinez
Loopy Godinez

Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:

In the important women’s strawweight bout between Loopy Godinez (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and Tabatha Ricci (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Godinez is a -170 favorite and has a big 8-3 lead in the picks from our staff members. Ricci has won four straight; Godinez has won three in a row and five of six.

In a rare occurrence, there were no unanimous picks on the entire card – but several fighters on the prelims came close. In the featured bout, 2-1 favorite Stephen Erceg (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is a 10-1 pick over Alessandro Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at flyweight.

Also with 10-1 blowouts are Nazim Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), though he’s just a slight favorite at lightweight against Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC); flyweight Joshua Van (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), more than a 2-1 favorite against Kevin Borjas (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC); and, oddly, Mark Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who is a betting underdog, has a 10-1 picks lead for his lightweight bout against the favored Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC).

Check out all the main card picks below.

UFC 295 main card picks

Prochazka
vs.
Pereira

Pavlovich
vs.
Aspinall

Andrade
vs.
Dern

Frevola
vs.
Saint-Denis

Lopes
vs.
Sabatini

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
182-100

pereira2023


Pereira
(51%)

aspinall2023


Aspinall
(55%)

dern2023


Dern
(74%)

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis
(73%)

lopes2023


Lopes
(55%)

Nolan King
@mma_kings
183-99

pereira2023


Pereira

pavlovich2023


Pavlovich

dern2023


Dern

frevola2023


Frevola

lopes2023


Lopes

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
180-102

pereira2023


Pereira

pavlovich2023


Pavlovich

dern2023


Dern

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

sabatini2023


Sabatini

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
180-102

prochazka2023


Prochazka

aspinall2023


Aspinall

andrade2023


Andrade

frevola2023


Frevola

lopes2023


Lopes

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
179-103

trophy copy

2014 Champion

prochazka2023


Prochazka

pavlovich2023


Pavlovich

dern2023


Dern

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

sabatini2023


Sabatini

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
179-103

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

prochazka2023


Prochazka

pavlovich2023


Pavlovich

dern2023


Dern

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

lopes2023


Lopes

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
172-110

trophy copy

2017 Champion

prochazka2023


Prochazka

pavlovich2023


Pavlovich

dern2023


Dern

frevola2023


Frevola

lopes2023


Lopes

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
171-111

pereira2023


Pereira

pavlovich2023


Pavlovich

dern2023


Dern

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

lopes2023


Lopes

Matt Erickson
@MattE
170-112

prochazka2023


Prochazka

aspinall2023


Aspinall

dern2023


Dern

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

sabatini2023


Sabatini

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
169-113

pereira2023


Pereira

aspinall2023


Aspinall

dern2023


Dern

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

sabatini2023


Sabatini

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
168-114

pereira2023


Pereira

aspinall2023


Aspinall

dern2023


Dern

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

sabatini2023


Sabatini

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
162-121

pereira2023


Pereira

pavlovich2023


Pavlovich

andrade2023


Andrade

saint-denis2023


Saint-Denis

lopes2023


Lopes

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.

