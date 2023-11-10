UFC 295 predictions: We’re sincerely split on the two title fights in New York
The UFC is back in New York at the mecca of combat sports this week with a pair of title fights at the top of the card.
UFC 295 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
Records: Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Betting odds: Sabatini (-120), Lopes (-105)
Junkie pick results: Lopes 6, Sabatini 5
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Records: Frevola (11-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC), Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Saint-Denis (-220), Frevola (+180)
Junkie pick results: Saint-Denis 8, Frevola 3
Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Records: Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), Dern (13-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Betting odds: Dern (-205), Andrade (+170)
Junkie pick results: Dern 9, Andrade 2
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
Records: Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Betting odds: Aspinall (-115), Pavlovich (-105)
Junkie pick results: Pavlovich 7, Aspinall 4
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Records: Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Betting odds: Pereira (-125), Prochazka (+105)
Junkie pick results: Pereira 6, Prochazka 5
Preliminary card picks
Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:
In the important women’s strawweight bout between Loopy Godinez (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and Tabatha Ricci (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Godinez is a -170 favorite and has a big 8-3 lead in the picks from our staff members. Ricci has won four straight; Godinez has won three in a row and five of six.
In a rare occurrence, there were no unanimous picks on the entire card – but several fighters on the prelims came close. In the featured bout, 2-1 favorite Stephen Erceg (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is a 10-1 pick over Alessandro Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at flyweight.
Also with 10-1 blowouts are Nazim Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), though he’s just a slight favorite at lightweight against Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC); flyweight Joshua Van (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), more than a 2-1 favorite against Kevin Borjas (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC); and, oddly, Mark Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who is a betting underdog, has a 10-1 picks lead for his lightweight bout against the favored Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC).
Check out all the main card picks below.
UFC 295 main card picks
Prochazka
Pavlovich
Andrade
Frevola
Lopes
MMA Junkie readers’
Nolan King
George Garcia
Simon Samano
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Ken Hathaway
2018, 2022 Champion
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Matthew Wells
Matt Erickson
Farah Hannoun
Abbey Subhan
Danny Segura
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.